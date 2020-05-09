Bengaluru sees 7 murders in 3 days, police call it alcohol-induced violence

In the last six days, there have been 69 cases of assault and attempted murder linked to liquor consumption in the city.

It has been six days since the liquor shops have opened up in Bengaluru and the city has seen a surge in murder, attempted murder and assault cases linked to alcohol-realated inebriation. The story was first reported by Deccan Herald.

Seven people have been murdered within the last six days in cases linked to violence due to alcohol consumption. Except for one case, the police are yet to make arrests in six others. There were 33 cases of assault and 11 cases of attempted murder due to liquor-incduced violence on May 4 alone, according to data by the Bengaluru Police. Police say that there have been 69 cases of assault and attempted murder in the city in the last six days that were linked to liquor-induced violence. There have been two cases in which one person succumbed due to consumption of cheap liquor and another person died due to alcohol overdose.

“There had not been a single murder reported in Bengaluru during the lockdown period when there was a liquor ban,” DCP North Shashikumar told TNM.

On Monday, the north division police shot Prabhu Singh in Bagalagunte, while trying to apprehend him in connection with the murder of his brother Karan. Prabh and Karan were inebriated and allegedly fought over playing a video game. Prabhu allegedly stabbed Karan twice in his abdomen and once on his chest. Karan died in the hospital as he did not respond to treatment.

Jeevan Bhima Nagar Police say that on Monday, a 42-year-old man was brutally murdered by his friend within the Jeevan Bhima Nagar Police Station limits. The two friends had bought liquor in the evening and returned to the victim’s house. They allegedly had invited a few friends over. After the party concluded, the victim and one of his friends, who was still in his house, allegedly fought. The argument turned violent and the two men allegedly indulged in a fist fight. However, the man’s friend allegedly beat him to death.

On Tuesday, two murders occurred in the city. One in Kamakshipalya and another in Avalahalli. In Kamakshipalya, a 30-year-old man named Girish allegedly killed his friend Purushottam after getting drunk. Purushottam, a welder and his brother Devaraj had been to Girish’s house on Tuesday for a party as they had purchased alcohol. The trio got into an argument and the brothers allegedly beat up Girish. Their friends, who were also at the party, interfered and sent Purushottam and Devaraj home. However, Girish allegedly took a knife and went after Purushottam and allegedly stabbed him. Purushottam died at a nearby private hospital shortly.

In another incident on Tuesday, Vinay Kumar, a 32-year-old resident of Haracharahalli had fought with his friends Prashanth, Madhu and Raj Kumar on Monday over buying alcohol as the shops had opened. On Tuesday, the four men met at Avalahalli to play poker and were also drinking. At around 10.30 pm, the men allegedly got into an argument over the previous fight they had and the trio allegedly murdered Vinay Kumar at the graveyard where they were drinking and playing poker.

On Wednesday, two persons were murdered after drunken brawls in Bengaluru. One in RT Nagar, where a 50-year-old resident of Matadahalli Road in RT Nagar was allegedly murdered by two of his friends after a drunken argument. Kishore’s body was found in his house, with alcohol bottles strewn around. He had stab injuries on his abdomen and was lying in a pool of blood near his front door when his neighbours found him. According to the RT Nagar Police, Kishore and his friends Rajesh and Sujith were drinking at his residence. An argument broke out between friends and the duo allegedly murdered Kishore. The Ramamurthynagar Police said that another man was found murdered and the police suspect it was after a drunken brawl as there were signs of a party at the victim’s house.

On Wednesday, a 30-year-old man was bludgeoned to death and another man was injured in a fight between three friends at the Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station. The Upparpet Police are looking out for the suspects.

“In many of the attempted murder and assault cases too, the accused were inebriated. However, a further probe will reveal whether there were any other motives,” DCP Shashikumar said.