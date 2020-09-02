Bengaluru sees 2967 new COVID-19 cases, over 400 reported in cityâ€™s south zone

Karnataka reported a total of 9,058 coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Bengaluru on Tuesday reported 2,967 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Over 400 patients were from the cityâ€™s south zone. East zone reported the second highest number of cases, followed by west zone. This is a departure from the dominant trend in the past weeks where the west zone had been reporting a higher number of daily cases.

The number of recoveries was also lower on Tuesday with only 1,137 discharges in the single day. Most of these were in the west zone, followed by east zone and Mahadevapura respectively.

Most of the new patients were men between 30 and 39 years of age, followed by men in the 20 to 20 age group and then by men between 40-49 age group. The women in the corresponding age groups reported the next highest number of coronavirus cases. Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Bengaluru, men between 30-39 have accounted for a majority of the coronavirus positive cases. In women, that age group is the 20-29 one.

Recoveries on Tuesday were highest among men in the 40 to 49 age group, followed by women in the 30 to 39 age group. A majority of the 40 people who succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday were men over 70 years old.

Wednesday marks the third day that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has not provided an update on the number of containment zones in the city. The number, per the last update, remains at 15,723 active containment zones (39%), out of a total of 40,563. The positivity rate in the city is at 14.8%; the rate of recovery from COVID-19 is at 69.03% and the active rate is 29.4%.

Overall, Karnataka reported 9,058 COVID-19 cases and 5,159 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The total number of active cases in the state is 90,999. Bengaluru accounts for 38,906 of these, the highest in the state. It also makes up for 2,005 of the 5,837 total casualties due to COVID-19 in the state.