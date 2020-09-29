Bengaluru sees 2722 new COVID-19 patients, most cases from Yelahanka and west zone

According to the bulletin issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), there are currently 16 active containment zones across Bengaluru.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Bengaluru Urban on Tuesday reported 2,722 new cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 2,23,569. The number of recoveries was higher than the number of new cases as 2,804 people recovered in the last 24 hours. There are currently 44,182 active cases in the city, while 1,76,541 people have been discharged so far.

According to the War Room Bulletin issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, there are currently 16 active containment zones across Bengaluru. In the past 24 hours, most of the cases were reported from Yelahanka (16%) and Bengaluru West (16%) zones. These were followed by East (15%), South (14%), Bommanahalli (13%), Mahadevapura and RR Nagara both (11%) and Dasarahalli (4%). Most of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours were patients between the ages 30-39.

Meanwhile, reversing the trend, with 7,509 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, recoveries outnumbered 6,892 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on Monday. The number of new cases is also down from 9,543 on September 27. The state recorded 59 more COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 8,641. The total number of cases in the state stands at 5.82 lakh.

The day also saw 7,509 patients getting discharged after recovery, the health department said. Among those who tested positive on Monday were Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy and Congress MLA H K Patil.

The number of tests done was at 58,862, compared to 67,857 on Sunday.

With nine deaths reported in Bengaluru, the toll in the city rose to 2,845 since March 8 when the pandemic broke in the southern state. The capital city saw a fall in the number of deaths at nine, from 15 on Sunday, followed by seven in Dakshina Kannada, while the rest were spread over 18 districts.

Most of the dead had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

After Bengaluru Urban, Udupi district accounted for most number of the new cases at 332, followed by Hassan 320, Kalaburagi 273, Mysuru 240, Chikkamagaluru 219, Mandya 209, and others.

Over 1.62 lakh people were home quarantined in the last one week, the bulletin said. A total of 47.18 lakh samples were tested so far, out of which 25,171 were Rapid Antigen tests, it said.

With agency inputs