Bengaluru sees 2175 new COVID-19 patients, active cases at 41,538

The city's death toll rose to 3,820, with 19 deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours.

Bengaluru registered 2,175 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 3,33,037, including 41,538 active cases. While 2,87,678 people have recovered from the disease, with 4,378 being discharged in the last 24 hours, the city's death toll rose to 3,820, with 19 deaths in the past day.

With these numbers, Bengaluru has continued to report more recoveries than cases in the last 10 days. It was on October 19 last that the city had reported a higher number of COVID-19 cases (2,821) compared to recoveries (2,798).

Mahadevapura zone reported the highest proportion of coronavirus patients in Bengaluru in the last 10 days at 18%, followed by Bengaluru south and east with 16% share each. Fourteen per cent of the cases were from the west zone, while 13% were from Bommanahalli. RR Nagara, Yelahanka and Dasarahalli accounted for 10%, 9% and 4% of the cases respectively.

Continuing the trend of the last 10 days, Karnataka recorded 7,661 recoveries outnumbering 4,025 new COVID-19 cases in a day. "With 7,661 discharges across the state on Wednesday, recoveries rose to 7,41,219, while 4,025 fresh cases increased the COVID tally to 8,16,809, including 64,480 active cases," said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

Death toll due to the infection rose to 11,091, with 45 succumbing in the last 24 hours across the southern state.

Among the districts, Mysuru reported 204 fresh cases, Tumakuru 136, Shivamogga 127, Mandya 115 and Hassan 114. Of recoveries in the districts, Dakshina Kannada reported 424, Mysuru 375, Mandya 256, Chikkaballapur 243, Tumakuru 223, Bengaluru Rural 195 and Ballari 175. Of the 935 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 437 are in Bengaluru Urban hospitals, 62 in Ballari, 44 in Hassan and 41 in Chamarajanagar.

Out of 1,00,683 tests conducted on Wednesday, 25,002 were through rapid antigen detection and 75,681 through RT-PCR method. "Positivity rate dipped to 3.99 per cent and case fatality rate to 1.11 per cent for the day," the bulletin added.

