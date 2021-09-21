Bengaluru to see thundershowers until September 25

IMD has issued a yellow warning to 13 districts including Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural for Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Bengaluru will witness thundershowers until September 25. For September 25 and 26, the department said in their forecast that the city will likely see thundershowers. A yellow warning urging authorities to keep a watch on the situation was issued for Shimoga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Tumkur, Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Ramnagar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikballapur, Mandya for September 21. A low-pressure area formation over eastern Rajasthan, the trough from South Interior Karnataka to Kanyakumari and the cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu is influencing the weather in Karnataka.

Several parts of Bengaluru on Monday, September 20, witnessed heavy rains, which inundated many areas in the city. The traffic in the city was briefly affected by the rains, stated reports According to a report in Deccan Herald, Bilkehalli, Vidyaranyapura, parts of Arekere, Gurappanapalya near Bannerghatta Road areas were inundated due to the rains. The traffic in Central Business District, North and East Bengaluru was disrupted due to the heavy rains. The report further stated that roads around Cubbon Park were water-logged because of the blockage in stormwater drains which was swiftly cleaned by civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centreâ€™s (KSNDMC) Vidyarayanapura in Yelahanka received the highest rainfall at 64mm followed by Dodda Bommasandra with 60.5mm and Kodigehalli with 60mm rainfall.Areas like Koramangala, Horamavu of Southern and Northern Bengaluru recorded 20-40 mm rain.

The BBMP control room, according to the reports, received calls regarding the branches that fell in many places near Bowring institute, CMH road, Konanakunte, Raj Bhavan Road. One tree was uprooted on Infantry Road, TOI report stated. The report mentioned that even hours after the rains stopped, markets in and around Avenue Road remained flooded.