Bengaluru to see power cuts on March 6: Full list of affected areas

The power cuts are expected to mainly affect areas in the southern part of the city.

news Power Cut

Several areas in Bengaluru are likely to be affected by power cuts later this week as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) released a statement on Thursday announcing that the colonies, majorly in South Bengaluru and a few other areas will face power outages on Saturday, March 6. Power interruption will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm. The reason for the outage according to BESCOM, is because of works that will be taking place at the Banashankari 66/11 substation. The works will include conversion of a F24 BSK feeder from overhead to underground.

The areas that are going to be affected are Kathriguppe water tank, PP Layout, Kempegowda Layout, VHBCS Layout, Kathriguppe, Ramarao Layout and Srinivasanagara. Mentioning the areas, Bescom has asked consumers to cooperate with authorities.

This comes after earlier this week, BESCOM had released a statement, announcing that many parts of Bengaluru under Khodays, Sarakki and RBI sub-stations will face a power cut through the week until Friday. Areas affected included BCMC Layout, Tippasandara and Channamma Garden, along with areas like Kothnur Main Road, RBI Layout, Sarakki Thota, Rose garden, Siddeshwara Theatre surroundings, areas near Sindhoor Chowltry and JP Nagar phase six

In another statement, BESCOM announced that Hosakerehalli, Mookambikanagara, BSK block seven third stage, Venkatappa layout, Dattatreyanagara, Sapthagiri Layout, TG Layout, Ittamadu, and surrounding areas under Arehalli and Banashankari sub-stations will also see power being disrupted between 10 am and 5.30 pm owing to the conversion works that will be undertaken in the stations on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.