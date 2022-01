Bengaluru to see power cuts from January 9 to 11: Full list of areas

The power cut will be due to maintenance and other works taken up by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

Several areas across Bengaluru will face power outages from Sunday, January 9 to Tuesday, January 11. The power cut will be caused due to maintenance and other works taken up by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

January 9

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include JC Industrial Layout, Vittal Nagar, Maruthi Layout, Jayanagar 50 Feet Road, Kumaraswamy Layout, Gurapanaplya and Bisimallanagra.

In the East zone, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 4 pm. Affected areas will include BCI Estate Industrial Area, Uday Nagar and KG Pura Main Road.

In the North zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 2 pm at Kalanagar and from 10 am to 6 pm at HMT Layout, Nelagedaranahalli and Shivapura.

In the West zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Vigneshwara Nagar, Virabhadraswara Nagar, Andrahali Main Road, Shruasti Nagar, Virabhadraswara Nagar, Vijayanagara, Hosahalli, LIC Colony, Canara Bank Colony, Kirloskar Colony 1st Stage, parts of Basaveshwaranagar, Sharada Colony, West Of Chord Road, Byraveshwara Nagara, Prashantha Nagara, KHB Colony, Hampinagara, Anubhava Nagara, Nagarabhavi Main Road, Gangondana Hally, Chandralayout, VHBCS Layout, Attiguppe, Indira Colony and Kamakshipalya Market.

January 10

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power outages will occur from 10 am up to 6 pm. Affected areas include Police Quarters, Unity Building, Town Hall, Ravindra Kalakshetra, Jarganahalli, Krishna Devaraya Nagar, Bikisipura, ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Teachers Colony, Kanaka Layout, Gowdanapaliya, Samrudhi Layout, Vittal Nagar, Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Sarada Nagar, Vasanthapura Main Road, JP Nagar 6th phase, Puttenahalli, KIMS College surrounding, Banashankari 2nd Stage, Channamanakere Achukattu, JP Nagar 2nd Phase, JP Nagar 3rd Phase, JP Nagar 4th Phase, JP Nagar 5th Phase , Dollars Layout, Doresani Palya, Kathriguppe Main Road, Kathriguppe Village, ITPL Main Road, Begur Main Road, BTM 4th Stage, BDA First phase, BDA 8th Phase, M S Ramahai city, Surabhi nagar, Singasandra, Kasavanahalli Main Road.

In Bengaluru East zone, power outages will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Uday Nagar, Kasturi Nagar, A Narayanapura, KG Pura Main Road, HRBR Layout 2nd Block, Govindapura, Byrappa Layout, Govindapura Village ,VHBCS Layout, Byrathi, Byrathi Village Kanakashree Layout , Naganahalli Main Road, Immadahalli, Nagadenahalli, Priyanka Nagar and Bhattarahalli.

In the North zone, power cuts will occur from 9.30 am to 6 pm. Affected areas include Rajajinagar, Nilagiri Papanna Block, BEL South Colony, BEL North Colony, Part Of Canara Bank Layout, Kempegowda Nagar, Yelahanka Old Town, Shetihalli, Mallasandra, T Dasarahalli,, Nrupathunga road, Mallasandra, Kalyana Nagar Surroundings, Mahalakshmi Puram and Nandini Layout.

In the West zone, power cuts will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Hanumanthanagar, Channasandra, Gangondana Halli, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipalya, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Bhoomika Layout, BHEL Layout, Harsha Layout, Vidyapitha Road, D Group Layout, Andrahalli Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Dubasipalya, Dwarkabasa Road and BDA Colony.

January 11

In the South zone of Bengaluru, there will be power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Nanjappa Circle, Bikisipura, ISRO Layout, Vittal Nagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, Gowdanapaliya, Siddapura, Someshwaranagar, JP Nagar 1st phase, Shakambari Nagar, Sarakki Market, Lakshmi Nagar, Chunchagatta Main Road, Rajiv Gandhi Road, Rajiv Nagar, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Vinayakanagar, Bhuvaneshwari Nagara, Cauvery Nagara, Vivekananda Nagara, Kathriguppe Main Road, Kathriguppe East, Banashankari 3rd stage, Muneshwara Nagar, Kadirenahalli, Uttarahalli Main Road, Marathalli, Kaveri Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Balaji Layout, Chowdeshwari Temple road, Tulasi Theatre Road, ITPL Main Road, Hongasandra, Begur Main Road, BDA 2nd phase and Junnasandra Main Road.

In the East zone, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Ramayya Complex Swamy Vivekananda Road, KG Pura Main Road, NC Colony, PK Colony, Banaswadi Main Road, HRBR Layout 3rd Block, Dodda Banaswadi, RM Nagar Main Road, Banaswadi, Wajid Layout, Narayanapura, Kaveri Layout, Nagawara, Ms Ramaiah North City, K Narayanapura, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Dasarahalli Colony, Dasarahalli Village, Varthur Main Rd, Kodigehalli and Hoody.

In the North Zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 6 pm. Affected areas include JP Park, HMT Layout, New BEL Road, Abbigere Road, Jajuriah Colony, Periyar Nagar, DJ Halli, KHB Quarters, Hegde Nagar, RT Nagar, Bhoopasandra,Shetihalli, Mallasandra, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, T Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Puram, Lakshmi Devi Nagar Slum and Surrounding Area.

In the West zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Avalahalli, BHEL Layout, Doddabele Road, BHEL Layout, Krishna Garden, Andrahali, Muninagara, Sunkadakatte, Gandhi Nagar, BDA Area Block -1, Bhuveneswar Nagar, Dodabasti Main Road, Kuvempu main Road, GK Galli Road and Ganganagar.