Bengaluru to see door-to-door health check-up to contain COVID-19

108 teams are being readied to go door-to-door for the health survey of all Bengaluru residents from August 16, R Ashoka, the Revenue Minister said.

news Coronavirus

In order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Karnataka government has decided to conduct door-to-door health surveys in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. 108 teams are being readied to go door-to-door for the health survey of all Bengaluru residents from August 16, R Ashoka, the Revenue Minister said.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, the minister said that Bommanahalli, Yelahanka and Mahadevapura zones are having more cases and other zones are recording relatively less cases. On a trial basis, two teams per constituency will be sent for door-to-door health check up along with the doctors. For this purpose, more doctors will be roped in.

To maintain the records of the questions and answers asked in every house, a system will be put in place and along with this, citizens will be given awareness materials about this health check-up. The doctors will check the health status of the family members along with vaccination details, COVID-19 symptoms and if there are any symptoms found, immediate testing will also be done. All facilities like vehicles and other materials will be arranged for the healthcare workers for this purpose.

With COVID-19 cases in the city swinging between 400-500 every day, the positivity rate has remained between 0.9 and 0.64%. In case if people are showing COVID-19 like symptoms, there are triaging centres in all BBMP wards. Every constituency also has on-call duty doctors who will attend to the patients. Along with that, people who are tested positive will also be given medical kits and from now on we will also provide doctors' numbers and helpline numbers to the patients, Ashoka explained.

"More cases are seen in Bengaluru and we will ensure that apartment residents are all tested for COVID-19 and along with that we have requested to strictly ensure the closing of common areas like swimming pools, gyms and parks in the apartment premises," he said.

The residents are also requested to follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) strictly and now that many festivals are coming up in the next few months, everyone has to be careful. The temples and marketplaces will see strict enforcement of these rules, he explained.

Karnataka reported a slight drop in its daily COVID-19 case count on Monday with the state reporting 1185 cases with 296 cases in Bengaluru Urban. However, the case count was based on data recorded on Sunday and the tests recorded on the day - 1.3 lakh - was slightly lower than the average daily tests.