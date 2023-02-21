Bengaluru school revises result of ‘failed’ UKG student following outrage

The child's parents and education department officials had criticised the school administration for communicating exam results in an insensitive manner.

A private school in Bengaluru that had failed a six-year-old UKG student in a subject, has revised the result. Saint Joseph Chaminade Academy, located in Deepahalli in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru had declared the result on the school’s mobile app in January, following which the state education department had sought an explanation from the school.

“After much hue and cry, and print electronic and social media interference, the school has revised the result of my daughter and has removed the word fail from the app based progress report,” the father of the six-year-old child, Manoj Badal said in a Facebook post on a parents group called Voice of Parents Association - Karnataka.

The child's parents and authorities had criticised the school administration for their callous handling of the exam results. The child's grades were recorded on the school app, and it said that she "failed" the rhymes subject with a score of five out of 40, allegedly due to her inability to recite a few rhymes during an oral test. However, the principal of the school, Saju Augusty, had informed Indian Express that the app has the default setting of grading any student who scores below 35% as fail. “The parent is using this report card and ignoring the one which he has received in the hand to raise this issue and claiming the child has failed in the class which is not true,” he told Indian Express. He also said that the app team had been asked to remove the word fail from the report card on the mobile app.

However, Badal also said in his Facebook post that the reason given by the school was a blatant lie. “The school was served a show cause notice by the education authorities. No idea what explanation was given for the same, however I heard the principal, telling blatant lies to the media people that it was a software error and was attended to, immediately after it was brought to the school notice. Whereas the truth is that the class teacher ,school principal and school management trustee all refused for any correction and they have given their refusal in writing through email communication. The matter was escalated to the social media and education authorities, only after refusal in writing at all these three stages. I have preserved all these communications, and if need arises, I can make it available,” the post further said.