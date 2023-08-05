Bengaluru school principal arrested for raping 10-year-old student

The student studying in class 2 in a private school located at Bengaluru’s Gunjur was raped by the 65-year-old principal, who also gave her a piece of cake asking her not to disclose the assault to anyone.

The principal and owner of a private school has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child with a learning disability. The student studying in class 2 in a private school located at Bengaluru’s Gunjur was raped by the 65-year-old principal on Thursday, August 3, and also gave her a piece of cake asking her not to disclose the assault to anyone. However, when the child reached her home, her mother noticed that the child was bleeding and took her to a hospital where the child spoke about the assault.

According to reports, the principal had committed the rape in his house adjacent to the school. Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered by the Varthur police and an investigation is underway. Police are trying to get CCTV footage from inside the school. The principal has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Whitefield Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S Girish told media that the principal of the convent school had taken the victim girl to his house located adjacent to the school and raped her. The girl, who returned home in the evening, had told her mother about it and the mother had admitted the child to the hospital. The child had also informed the police about the details of the assault, including that the accused principal washed her inner wear after raping her, and showed the place where it was done.

"We got the information and when we inquired, it was found that the statement of the girl was true. Following this, the accused was arrested," he added. “We have recorded the statement of the victim in which she has clearly said she was abused by the principal. We also have medical records to back it up,” he further said.

(With IANS inputs)