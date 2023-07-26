Bengaluru: School denies bullying allegations amidst Class 7 student’s suicide

A Class 7 student, Samiksha, died by suicide on July 20 near Kengeri in Bengaluru.

A Bengaluru school has denied allegations that a Class 7 student who died by suicide was subjected to bullying by the teachers. The student, Samiksha H, was a student of Tattva school in Kumbalgodu and died by suicide on July 20. Her family had alleged that she was bullied by the teachers in the school. In a response to TNM, the school denied the allegations made by Samiksha’s parents and said they were saddened by her untimely demise.

“The management, staff, and students of the school express their condolences to the family of Samiksha H. She will be truly missed by her teachers, friends, and all those who have known her at school. The school was saddened by the news of her untimely demise and is yet to come to terms with the unfortunate loss. We express our deepest condolences to the family for this irreplaceable loss…We deny these allegations as the teachers are bound by our policies and do not engage in any such acts with students,” the school said.

Following her death, the Kumbalagodu police station registered a case of unnatural death. The family of the victim had alleged that the teachers at the school made adverse comments on her appearance and she had grown very conscious of her appearance as a result.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.