Bengaluru saw no new COVID-19 cases in past three days

The Department of Health and Family Welfare is also mulling to lift the mandatory mask rule in public places.

news Coronavirus

COVID-19 numbers have further dwindled in Karnataka. Bengaluru has recorded zero deaths in the last three days and no COVID-19 cases in 28 districts have been reported in the latest 24-hour period, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday, April 3. Commercial activities, pubs, bars and recreational centres are operating in a full-fledged manner and the government is mulling to even lift the mandatory mask rule in public places.

For the first time since the beginning of COVID-19 third wave, the state reported zero COVID-related deaths last Friday. Bengaluru has reported 49 COVID-19 cases in the latest 24-hour period. Till date, 39.45 lakh people have been infected with the deadly virus and 40,054 persons have lost their lives in the state. 39.04 lakh persons, who were infected with the coronavirus, have recovered fully. The state has 1,515 active cases now and 50 new cases were reported on Sunday.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.46% and case fatality rate was at 0.00%. Bengaluru city has 1,399 active cases, followed by Shivamogga at 14, Chitradurga and Bellary at 13. The number of active cases in 16 districts of the state has come down to single digits.

Till date 3,081 cases of Omicron and 4,620 cases of Delta and its sub lineages have been identified in the state. A total of 10.41 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered so far in the state.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 1,096 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,28,131, while the active cases dipped to 13,013, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 5,21,345 with 81 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am on Sunday stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76%, the ministry said. India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

With IANS and PTI inputs