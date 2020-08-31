Bengaluru’s west zone reports most COVID-19 cases, east zone has highest recoveries

Bengaluru reported 2,821 COVID-19 patients on August 30.

Bengaluru, which reported 2,821 COVID-19 cases on August 30, taking the total number of people to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus to 1,07,875. Of these, 37,703 are active cases. While a majority of the new patients on August 30 are from the west zone, east zone reported the highest number of recoveries.

According to the latest Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike COVID-19 War Room report, west zone has reported nearly 500 patients, accounting for 23% of the new cases, while recoveries were just under 400. East zone meanwhile, reported over 400 recoveries – the highest in the city on the said day – and less than 400 new COVID-19 cases (14% of the new cases). No other zone reported more discharges than positive patients. Bommanahalli has been seeing an increase in its share in the last few days and 16% of the new cases on August 30 were from there. South zone accounted for the third highest – 17% share – of the new cases.

West zone, which has been reporting a quarter of all cases in Bengaluru for many past days, has seen a reduction in share in the last 10 days and accounted for 21% of COVID-19 cases reported. South zone reported 18% and east zone 17% in the last 10 days, followed by Bommanahalli (12%), RR Nagara (11%), Mahadevapura and Yelahanka (8% each) and Dasarahalli (5%).

BBMP did not provide an updated number of containment zones in Bengaluru on Sunday, so the number remains the same at 15,723 active containment zones out of a total of 40,563. Overall, 39% containment zones are active in the city – most of them being in the south zone – and 61% have returned to normal status.

The active rate in Bengaluru is at 29.99%, while the recovery rate has risen to 68.48%. The death rate due to COVID-19 is at 1.54%.

Karnataka has 88,091 active coronavirus cases, with 2,42,229 recoveries and 5,589 deaths.