Bengaluruâ€™s Shantala Nagar and Jayanagar wards reported most COVID-19 cases in 10 days

Koramangala, BTM Layout, and Kempegowda wards are among those in Bengaluru that have reported over 15 new COVID-19 patients on Friday.

Bengaluru reported 2,208 new coronavirus cases on Friday, making it the second consecutive day that the city reported over 2,000 patients. Shantala Nagar and Jayanagar are among the 15 wards that have reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days.

Bengaluru also added 412 new containment zones on Friday, bringing the total number of active containment zones in the city to 6,010 from 5,598 the previous day.

The total number of containment zones reported in the city till date is 7,636.

Containment zones

Most of the containment zones are in the south zone, followed by east and west zones respectively.

The south and east zones, as well as Yelahanka, Mahadevpura, Bommanahalli, RR Nagara and Dasarahalli have an equal number of containment zones that are active and those that have returned to normal.

Wards

Shantala Nagar (east zone) and Jayanagar (south zone) are both among the 15 wards in Bengaluru that have reported the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the last 10 days. Other wards that are also among the 15 are Basavanagudi, Shanthi Nagar, Chickpete, Sampangi Ram Nagar, and Chamrajpet.

21 wards in the city reported more than 15 cases on Friday. Among these, Shantala Nagar reported the highest number of new patients at 139, followed by Hemmigepura (33) and Basavanagudi (32).

Others that reported over 15 new cases each include Jayanagar (24), Koramangala (24), BTM Layout (23), Madiwala (22), Kempegowda ward (22), and HBR Layout (21), among others.

196 out of 198 wards in Bengaluru have reported over 50 coronavirus patients till date. However, of these, 142 wards have over 50 active cases.

Bengaluru accounts for 62% of Karnatakaâ€™s active COVID-19 cases. The city has 20,623 patients under treatment for the disease, and a total of 27,496 people have tested positive for the virus in Bengaluru, till date.

Karnataka has 33,205 active coronavirus cases, and has reported 1,147 fatalities, along with 20,757 recoveries.