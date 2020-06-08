Bengaluru corporator 'celebrates' his recovery from COVID-19 post discharge, arrested

Pasha, who was booked by police earlier, again indulged in celebrations with his supporters as he was making his way home from the hospital.

Coronavirus Politics

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator Imran Pasha of Padarayanapura ward was arrested on Sunday after leading a procession to 'celebrate' his discharge from hospital following his recovery from COVID-19.

Pasha who was booked by police for violating physical distancing norms and other related offences ahead of his hospitalisation again indulged in questionable behaviour post his recovery.

He and his supporters seemed to be in a celebratory mood as he made his way to his home from the hospital on Sunday with crackers being burst in a busy road. Visuals of the same showed Pasha waving at his supporters from his car as the procession was carried out.

What a mockery of law!

A celebratory parade for @JanataDal_S Corporator Imran Pasha of #Padarayanapura who tested positive for #COVID19 & was sent to home quarantine from the hospital.



Crackers & Garlands for him, traffic jams & possible infection for the public.#Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/aMJNfOW2ar â€” Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) June 7, 2020

The police at the JJ Nagar police station said, "The corporator has been arrested, and will be later produced in court for his bail application." The corporator was arrested on Sunday evening following the procession, and was taken to the police station.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Padarayanapura ward from June 7 to June 12. According to the curfew rules, no more than two people can step out at any given time, and all health department guidelines should be followed. No processions will be allowed to take place in the ward, not even for funerals. The police notice also said that people would not be allowed to carry any weapons like knives or logs in public.

It may be recalled that Pasha had tested positive on May 29. He was categorised as an asymptomatic patient with no known travel history or contact. A BBMP official who was in contact with him had also tested positive subsequently.

Pasha was booked by Jagajeevanram Nagar police based on a complaint by BBMP for not cooperating with the health officials. Speaking to TNM, health officials said while Pasha was told to get admitted on Friday to prevent chance of the infection spreading, Pasha delayed it till Saturday. Further, as he was making his way to the ambulance, he was again waving at his supporters who were chanting slogans. In a clip which had gone viral, he was seen getting off the ambulance to touch the feet of an elderly woman.

He has been booked under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience of quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Act.

Other than Pasha, Padarayanapaura had first made news after a ruckus broke out on April 20 after some residents of the ward did not cooperate with BBMP and Health Department officials for quarantine procedures.

While at that time, there were only 11 patients who had tested positive in the ward, five more among the 120-odd who were arrested for the violence tested positive later. The ward was sealed off initially while it is still a containment zone having the most number of cases.