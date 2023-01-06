Bengaluru’s Kanakapura road closed for traffic on January 6: Details

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have suggested alternate routes for smooth vehicular movement.

The Bengaluru Traffic police has announced that Kanakapura road will be closed to all types of vehicular traffic from 8 am to 9 pm on Friday, January 6 in order to accommodate the Brahma Rathotsava event. The traffic police have suggested alternate routes for smooth vehicular movement. The police recommended that individuals plan their routes in advance and allow extra time for travel during this temporary road closure.

During this time, vehicle users should use the following alternative routes:

> KSRTC/BMTC buses moving from Kanakapura Road to the city should turn left at Sarakki Signal, then continue on to Ilyas Nagar Junction, KS Layout Junction, and the service road to Bendre Circle. From there, they should proceed to Banashankari TTMC via Yarab Nagar Junction.

> Light vehicle drivers and two-wheeler riders traveling from Kanakapura Road to the city should take a right turn at Sarakki Signal, Sarakki Market Junction, and then continue on to Indira Gandhi Circle.

> For those moving from the city centre to Kanakapura Road, take a right turn at Banashankari TTMC and continue on via Yarab Nagar Junction and KS Layout Junction. From there, take a left turn towards the Outer Ring Road and continue on to Ilyas Nagar Junction and Sarakki Outer Ring Road Junction. Finally, take a right turn to reach Kanakapura Road.