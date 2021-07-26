Bengaluru’s COVID-19 situation shows improvement in 3rd week of unlock

However, both officials and experts have warned that failure to comply with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour will trigger a strong third wave.

Coronavirus

The trend of improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Bengaluru continued for the third straight week since major relaxations were announced starting July 4. With the relaxations in place for the last three weeks, Bengaluru has continued to see a drop not only in the daily cases but also in recorded COVID-19 deaths and test positivity rate (TPR). However, as reported by TNM, the average number of vaccine shots given in the city have been gradually declining over the past three weeks.

Between July 18 and July 24, Bengaluru registered 2,571 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths, compared to 2,811 cases and 60 deaths between July 11 and July 17. While the test positivity rate and the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.62% and 1.4% in the July 18-24 period, the same was 0.67% and 2.13% respectively in the July 11-17 period. Test positivity rate refers to the percentage of persons in a group who test positive for the virus, while case fatality rate refers to the proportion of people dying due to the disease among all people diagnosed with the disease.

As seen in the first two weeks of unlocking, the number of patients admitted in COVID-19 hospitals, too, have decreased, according to official figures. While 143 patients were admitted for COVID-19 treatment under government quota in all hospitals in Bengaluru last week, the same was 195 in the July 11-17 period. The testing figures have remained around 4.15-4.19 lakh per week over the last two weeks.

In terms of vaccines given in the city, BBMP data shows that while 4,10,882 shots were given in the week between July 11 and July 17, the number dropped to 3,65,530 in the week between July 18 and 24. This was when the BBMP had set a target of 1 lakh vaccinations in a day.

Karnataka had gone into full lockdown in April when the second wave of infections started. It was only starting July 4 that for the first time free movement was allowed between 5 am and 9 pm.

Even as the city is witnessing a positive trend, both officials and experts have warned that failure to comply with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and physical distancing will trigger a strong third wave.

