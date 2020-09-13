Bengaluruâ€™s containment zones remain at 29588, RR Nagara has highest active areas

Among the 29,588 containment zones identified so far, 67% are active zones while 33% have returned to normal.

As on September 11, Bengaluru has a total of 29,588 containment zones. According to the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), there has neither been an increase nor decrease in the number of containment zones across zones in the last two days. While RR Nagara zone recorded the highest number of containment zones, Bommanahalli zone saw the highest number of areas that have returned to normal.

RR Nagara recorded 6,376 containment zones so far, which is the highest among other zones under BBMP. After RR Nagara zone, Bommanahalli and South have recorded over 5,000 containment zones so far: 5,313 and 5,159 respectively.

Among the active containment zones â€” areas that have restricted activities and movement due to a high number of COVID-19 cases â€” RR Nagara zone tops the list with 4,689 areas, followed by South (2,960), West (2,881), Bommanahalli (2,880) and East (2,111). The other zones have less than 2,000 containment areas.

Among the zones that have returned to normal, 2,433 among 5,313 zones in Bommanahalli are no longer containment areas. The South zone, which had the highest number of containment zones two months ago, saw 2,199 areas reporting normalcy.



Containment zones in Bengaluru across zones under BBMP

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Yelahanka and West zones accounted for 16% of the positive cases in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours. This is followed by East (15%), South (14%), Bommanahalli (13%), Mahadevapura and RR Nagar zones (11%) and Dasarahalli (4%).

BBMP has identified 10,14,552 contacts of various COVID-19 patients so far: 4,51,459 primary contacts and 5,63,093 secondary contacts. South zone has the highest number of contacts at 2,49,638, followed by West (1,69,807) and East (1,54,257) zones.

In August, the total number of containment zones stood at 40,563, while it was 21,863 in July, 487 in June and 63 in May.

In the last 24 hours, 3,552 people tested positive for coronavirus. A total of 3,538 recovered and 21 deaths were reported in Bengaluru.

According to the bulletin issued by BBMP, a total of 1,190,672 tests have been carried out, of which, 29,955 were carried out on September 11. While the positivity rate (percentage of people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 among a given number of people who have been tested) stands at 14.04%, the recovery rate and death rate are at 74.09% and 1.43% respectively.