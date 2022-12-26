Bengaluru’s Commercial Street and Brigade Road traders anticipate New Year boom

Shopkeepers and restaurant owners in Bengaluru’s Commercial Street and Brigade Road share their experiences and expectations around new year festivities.

Bengaluru is all set for a full-fledged New Year’s celebration after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. Preparations for the festival in iconic spots like Brigade Road and Commercial Street have already begun, sending waves of excitement through locals and tourists.The city is decked up to welcome the new year in many extravagant ways and shopkeepers are expecting an increase in business this season.

Commercial Street, Bengaluru's famed street shopping location, is gearing up for New Year’s sales. People visit Commercial Street to purchase a wide range of items at affordable prices, including trendy clothing, accessories, cosmetics, and sweets. Shopkeepers say that the place is packed with people throughout the year, and this hasn't changed for New Year's week. TNM spoke to owners of clothing stores located in the area who said that they normally do well throughout the year, and that this year has been no exception. "There is typically a large crowd on weekends on Commercial Street, and we expect the same on New Year's weekend as well," said Shiva, an employee at a snacks and beverage shop on the street. Vipin Dadu of Anand Sweets said that sales have increased in comparison to the past year and there are takers for all kinds of sweets.

Celebrations on Brigade Road have been one of Bengaluru’s long-standing traditions. Every year, on December 31, people gather in large numbers on Brigade Road to celebrate with their loved ones, visit clubs or just roam around, taking pictures of the New Year's Eve josh in the city. It is a ritual that every Bengalurean would have done at some point in their life. The city is lit up with festive lights each year during this season. Due to the pandemic, Brigade Road had not witnessed any frolic on New Year's Eve in the last two years. However, Bengaluru City police have permitted New Year's celebration this year. The news has sparked excitement among the public.

The shopkeepers and eatery owners said that their sales had doubled around Christmas. They added that they expect a similar turn out on New Year's Eve too. Sohail Yusuf, the Secretary of Brigade Shops and Establishments Association (BSEA) told TNM, "The association has put up festive lights on Brigade Road. Ensuring safety and security is the responsibility of the police and they are working on it." The crowd on Brigade Road and Church Street have increased on weekdays as well on account of Christmas vacation. Families are clicking pictures on the sidewalks, making last minute New Year’s purchases and taking a stroll down the road to enjoy the festivities.

New Year's Eve in Bengaluru is incomplete without packed bars, long queues, and loud music on Brigade Road and Church Street. Several pubs and bars on Brigade Road are set for New Year’s Eve. “We will be operating under specified terms and conditions on December 31. We are going to have male and female bouncers at the entry and a bag-check will be done in order to ensure that illegal drugs are not brought into the bar. We will also accommodate a limited crowd based on our seating capacity and no more,” said Subash, the manager of Chin Lung Resto-bar. The management of Pecos Classic Pub, on the other hand, stated that owing to the large crowds, the pub will close at 6.30 pm on New Year's Eve.