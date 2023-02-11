Bengaluru’s Byappanahalli-Whitefield metro stretch to open in March: Governor

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot said that the government is also focussed on improving infrastructure in Bengaluru city and rural development.

The expansion of the metro rail network in Bengaluru city is a top priority for the Karnataka state government, said Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot in his address to the joint session of the legislature on Friday, February 10. Governor Gehlot announced that while the Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute and Mysuru Road-Kengeri stretches have already been completed, the new 15.8 km stretch between Byappanahalli and Whitefield will be commissioned next month.

The governor also said that the state's economy has rebounded from the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the government achieving 91% of its revenue collection target by January 2023 and a 21% increase in tax revenue compared to January 2022. In addition to the metro rail expansion, the government is also focusing on improving infrastructure in Bengaluru city and rural development.

“The government is spending Rs 8,000 crore on the development of roads, storm water drains, flyovers, and other public utilities in Bengaluru, and disbursing crop loans worth Rs 15,066 crore to 20 lakh farmers at 0% interest,” he said.