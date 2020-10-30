Bengaluru’s Assaye Road a nightmare for motorists, made worse by rains
Assaye Road was made into a single-lane road in June, and though motorists use both lanes now, the quality of the road is disintegrating.
Commuters and those living near Assaye Road along Bengaluru’s Ulsoor Lake have been in distress since June, owing to the ongoing water pipe laying works in the area. This has not only made this important road, connecting Ulsoor to Pulakeshi Nagar, become half of its original size, but the condition of the remainder of the road has also disintegrated.
The pipe laying work has made the road susceptible to traffic jams. Motorists, especially those on two-wheelers, complain that they find the road dangerous to travel.
"When the roads near Ulsoor were dug up, two lanes of traffic were forced to go through a single lane, which often caused a lot of inconvenience and deadlocks. Now, a few months later, vehicles are using both lanes, but there's no repair done on the previously excavated sites. They lead to a lot of safety issues, especially during the rains when I am not able to see any potholes or an irregular stretch of road. Slow-moving traffic adds on to the risk factor as two-wheelers struggle to find balance," said Anurag Anand, who lives near Assaye Road.
Ranjani Madhavan, who uses the road regularly, similarly complained that the road is extremely accident-prone for two-wheeler users like her. She said, “The road is filled with small rocks and pebbles instead of tar. During rains it is dangerous, as motorists can slip and fall due to puddles in the potholes. On other days too, it can be dangerous as there is a thin cloud of dust and smoke, and tyres might also get punctured due to the stone chips.” She added, “There is no light on the road during the evening and night time, and this makes it unsafe as it also has a busy junction.”
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Chief Engineer, Major Roads, BS Prahalad acknowledged the poor condition of the road. He said that the repair work could not be taken up due to the ongoing rains.
