The AC buses took a hit in ridership in recent months as passengers feared a greater risk in infection while travelling in them.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has decided to selectively reduce fares for its air-conditioned bus services from January 1, 2021. In a decision announced on Monday night, the BMTC said that bus fares and consequently daily and monthly pass rates of Vajra services will be reduced by about 20%, to attract more passengers. However, there wonâ€™t be any change in the fares of ordinary and Vayu Vajra (airport buses) services.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AC bus services were majorly hit as passengers did not travel in them fearing a greater risk of infection. However, with time, the buses have been brought back on the roads. In the initial days after the easing of the lockdown, only 10% of the 850-plus fleet was operating.

Officials expect that with the daily case numbers going down in Bengaluru, there will be an upswing in ridership. Other than reducing the fares, the BMTC is also looking to limit the number of routes where the AC buses ply on.

While AC buses form a little more than 10% of the total fleet of the more than 6500 buses in the city, they are the major revenue generator for the government-run corporation.

Earlier, these Vajra buses were targeted for office goers in the IT corridor along the Outer Ring Road, Electronic City and Whitefield areas of Bengaluru. But now, with many opting for work for home, officials are reconsidering the areas in which to introduce new routes.

Earlier this month, staff of the BMTC, along with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had gone on strike demanding recognition as state government employees. Citing lack of revenue, the salaries of the corporation staff was delayed ahead of the festive season.

Other than Bengaluru, protests were held in other district headquarters as well, including Kalaburagi city and Channapatna in Ramanagar district.