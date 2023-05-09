Bengaluru roads inundated after heavy rainfall

An unoccupied house in Veerabhadranagar collapsed, causing damage to three parked cars.

Heavy rainfall caused flooding and chaos in parts of Bengaluru on Monday evening, May 8. The downpour was mainly concentrated in the south and central areas of the city, affecting Banashankari Kumaraswamy Layout, Gottigere, Begur, Hemmigepura, Uttarahalli, Jayanagar, Kengeri, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, HAL airport, Hoodi, and Pulakeshinagar among other areas. The heavy rain inundated many roads, including Outer Ring Road, Bannerghatta Road, Hosur Road, Bellandur, HSR Layout, Shanthinagar, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Lakkasandra, and Kanakapura Road, leading to chaos and traffic congestion.

The heavy rainfall also resulted in trees in several areas, including Basavanagudi, Shantinagar, and Uttarahalli. The rains continued throughout the night in many parts of the city, leaving several locations submerged on Tuesday morning. The south zone and Rajarajeshwari Nagar were the worst affected areas, with waterlogging in low-lying areas, damage to houses, and traffic congestion.

In Veerabhadranagar, an unoccupied house collapsed due to the heavy rainfall, causing damage to three parked cars. No casualties were reported. According to The Hindu, the house collapsed towards the compound, leading to damage to the nearby parked cars. Water entered three houses in Hosakerehalli due to the overflow of the drainage system while the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) was working in the area, as confirmed by the BBMP control room. According to reports, the drain overflowed during the rainfall, causing water to enter the houses. Visuals shared on social media showed many two-wheelers and autos stuck on the flooded RV Road in front of Vijaya College in Basavanagudi.