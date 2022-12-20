‘Bengaluru road can be removed by hand’: Congress member shows in video

“Whether this is a 40% commission road or not, people need to judge,” Congress member Kavitha Reddy said, alleging that corruption under the BJP government was the reason for poor infrastructure.

In yet another example of the dismal state of roads in Bengaluru, Congress member Kavitha Reddy shared a video from HSR Layout, where she was able to peel away the surface of the road with her hand. In the video, as Kavitha runs her hand along the road’s surface, the road is seen disintegrating as the asphalt comes apart in small pieces. The video was filmed on the 28th Main Road of HSR Layout 1st Sector in Bommanahalli constituency, said Kavitha. She added that the road had been surfaced with asphalt only about ten days ago but was already crumbling, and blamed corruption in road contract works under the BJP government for the predicament.

Reacting to Kavitha’s video, a few Bengaluru residents said that they had seen roads in a similar state in other parts of the city as well. “Pebbles are coming off the road. If someone goes by on a bike or cycle, they will certainly fall and hurt themselves. Whether this is a 40% commission road or not, people need to judge,” Kavitha said. The Congress member was referring to the allegations by several contractors’ associations that they have been forced to give a 40% cut of their commission to Karnataka government officials as bribes to be awarded tenders.

The Karnataka Congress has initiated a "40% sarkara" campaign against the BJP government. In September, it launched a website www.40percentsarkara.com with the slogan “40% sarkara, BJP means brashtachara,” which claims to “expose BJP’s corruption”.

In the video, Kavitha Reddy says, “You can remove the road with your hand. Such wonderful work has been done after taking 40% commission by the MLAs and the BJP government. For such work, for 40% commission roads, we must think if people should really vote for this. Whether such a government which cheats people and loots their money should remain in Karnataka, people need to decide,” she said. She alleged that similar shoddy work was going on all over Bommanahalli and demanded answers from the state government.

Exactly same road saw yesterday asphalted and it's exactly like what I see in your video. At Udayanagar KR Puram near St Jude church. Almost a year back digged by bwssb.. may be they made 80% because of upcoming election.. https://t.co/PjSx6o6j7a — ಗೋಪಿ ಚಿನ್ನಪ್ಪ / Gopi Chinnappa (@gopihc) December 19, 2022

Dear HC. Pls clarify whom.shud be named in this work done by the @BBMPCOMM in HSR Lyt recently.

This is just An example.

Most roads are in same state. @CMofKarnataka@HMOKarnataka #BBMP is an incapable org to lead @NammaBengaluroo to the future.

No @smartcity shud face this. https://t.co/Po60EO8nk4 — #Chowkidar (@jiboyv) December 19, 2022