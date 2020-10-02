Bengaluru riots: BJP fact-finding report says violence pre-planned, seeks ban on SDPI

According to the report, the riots were pre-planned, taking extensive help from social media to instigate the mob.

news Politics

ormer Karnataka Minister and MLA Aravind Limbavali, who headed a fact-finding committee of the ruling BJP to probe the recent east Bengaluru riots said there was no wrongdoing by the police and demanded that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) be banned. Handing over the report to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at the party office on Thursday, Limbavalli claimed that internal rifts within the Congress also contributed to the violence.

It may be recalled that three persons had died after police resorted to firing to contain the mob violence on August 11 and another person who was arrested by police had died due to a pre-existing medical condition.

In the riots, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy's ancestral house and two police stations were torched by an enraged mob over an alleged Facebook post by the MLA's nephew, Naveen Kumar. In other acts of arson, part of the DJ Halli Police Station was burnt and multiple vehicles were set on fire.

"On that day, Bengaluru witnessed a Taliban-like situation in DJ Halli and KG Halli where the riots broke out. Efficient officers should be deputed by the police for the area," the report noted.

The report also tried to highlight that the riots were a result of a leadership crisis within the Congress. Giving a clean chit to the police department, the report added that intelligence failure was not the cause for the riots, but the internal crisis in the Congress was the reason.

Incidentally, in September, the National Investigation Agency took over two cases pertaining to the Bengaluru riots where FIRs were registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

While other FIRs are being probed by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru police, retired Justice HS Kempanna has been appointed as Claims Commissioner to estimate the damages caused due to destruction of public property.