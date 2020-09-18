Bengaluru riot: CCB summons Congress corporator Sampath Raj for questioning

This is the second time Sampath Raj is being questioned in connection with the case.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday summoned DJ Halli Congress corporator Sampath Raj to appear for questioning in connection with the Bengaluru riots case. This is the second time the CCB has summoned him for questioning in connection with the case.

Sampath Raj was called in for questioning a day before his personal assistant Arun Raj was arrested by the CCB on August 19. The CCB had at the time said that they found screen recordings of WhatsApp calls made from Arun Raj’s phone to the prime accused in the case, Mujahid.

CCB said that although the calls were made from Arun Raj’s phone, he claimed that the person speaking to Mujahid was allegedly corporator Sampath Raj.

On September 11, the CCB sleuths arrested the prime accused in the case, Mujahid alias Water Mujju. Mujahid allegedly knew many residents of DJ Halli and KG Halli as he used to supply water to their homes. When Pulakeshi Nagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy had given his statement to the police regarding the arson at his residence and also at his nephew Naveen’s, he had allegedly named Mujahid, CCB sources said.

Mujahid allegedly gathered people and went to Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s son. He allegedly instigated the mob to set the legislator’s residence on fire. “There were 11 calls made from Arun Raj’s phone to Mujahid on the night of August 14. We have recordings of these calls. But Arun Raj claims that Sampath Raj called Mujahid from his phone. We have some information from Mujahid too, and based on that, we have called him for questioning,” the CCB source said.

Police said that Arun Raj had purchased a new SIM card just a few days before the riots took place. He claimed that he bought the SIM card allegedly on Sampath Raj’s insistence.

On the evening of August 11, a mob had gathered outside Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s residence after his nephew put up a derogatory Facebook post against Prophet Muhammad. The mob mobilised outside the DJ Halli Police Station demanding that the MLA’s nephew Naveen be arrested and booked immediately. By 9 pm, the mob had begun pelting stones and setting vehicles on fire outside the police station and later set fire to the basement of the building. Three civilians died after police opened fire to control the mob and around 60 police officers were injured.