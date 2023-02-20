Bengaluru residents wear black in protest against Sankey Road flyover

Over 200 residents of Malleshwaram, Vyalikaval and Sadashivnagar showed up at Sankey Tank dressed in black, amid their ongoing protest against the Sankey Road flyover.

As part of their continued protest against the proposed Sankey road flyover, residents of north Bengaluru held a demonstration around Sankey Tank on Sunday, February 19. Over 200 residents of Malleshwaram, Vyalikaval and Sadashivnagar, some as young as two years old, showed up dressed in black. They walked around the tank, clicked pictures and posted them on social media with #SaveSankey.

“We need the government to look for urban mobility solutions rather than providing short term solutions for only moving vehicles from 18th cross across Bhashym circle. We need provisions to be made to encourage and facilitate all modes of commuting,” said Shweta, a resident of Sadashivnagar. The residents demanded that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and other authorities hold public consultations and identify alternative solutions to the contentious flyover.

“While the BBMP states this project is sitting with Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), less than a week ago, this project was sent to the Forest Department for tree cutting approval. This indicates that they intend to continue with this project. Our advocacy will continue until our concerns are addressed, and this project is stopped,” said Kimsuka, a member of the Citizens for Sankey group.

The trees of Bengaluru are our heritage. Sankey Tank has seen walkers like you since 1882. Come join us, in solidarity. Let's walk for a better Bengaluru...@CMofKarnataka @LavanyaBallal @Bkrs_Rakshith pic.twitter.com/WFk9UZE04c — Vijay Nishant (@vijayvruksha) February 19, 2023

The protests against the flyover and road-widening project at Sankey road began in January this year. Residents, including children, have protested at the site, embraced trees marked to be cut down, and even written to the BBMP and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. On January 15, residents of Vyalikaval, Sadashivanagar, and Malleshwaram demonstrated against the removal of 40 heritage trees for these projects. More than 2,000 students addressed letters to CM Bommai on January 20 pleading with him to halt work on the Sankey flyover.

The residents also alleged that they were not consulted before the BBMP released tenders for the project. They worry that constructing a flyover will not relieve traffic congestion, but will instead move the traffic to the next bottleneck.

