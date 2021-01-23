Bengaluru residents miffed as no action taken against illegal glass recycling unit

Residents of Hennur had first registered a complaint in November 2020 stating that the glass recycling unit in their locality is extremely hazardous to human health.

The Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of Hennur in North Bengaluru sought respite from the allegedly illegal glass recycling factory operating in their neighbourhood; however, no action has been taken against those running the factory since they first registered a complaint in November. The glass recycling factory was set up in an empty plot in the area, allegedly without any clearance from the authorities. Their complaints to the authorities have not yielded any results so far.

The residents residing in the vicinity of Hennur Main Road, leading to Kempegowda International Airport, had approached the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) regarding the matter. Glass processing units fall under the ‘red’ category of industries; thus, need clearance from the Pollution Control Board before being set up.

“An official from the Yelahanka Pollution Board named Mr Suneel visited us on January 21 and spoke to the labourers too. We were told that we should approach the BBMP (Ward # 25). After several calls to the BBMP staff members, we could finally reach the authority concerned who vaguely said to send them a complaint but did not give any further details,” said Manoj Cherian, one of the residents.

When Surendra, the BBMP authority concerned was contacted, he denied receiving any complaint regarding the same. He said, “We haven’t been notified by the residents regarding the said unit. Once we receive a written complaint from them, we will conduct an inspection and initiate appropriate action.”

The residents had initially approached Hennur Police Station Inspector and the owner of the plot was summoned to the station and received a warning. The owner, with the collusion of law enforcement, has not only gone back on their assurance to stop this activity within a week, but has brazenly gone ahead with more dumping of this hazardous material, Manoj mentioned.

They had cited in their complaints to the authorities that the glass recycling unit which cropped up in the locality is extremely hazardous to human health, directly affecting the respiratory system. They also opined that the noise and air pollution caused by the unit’s functioning is proving to be harmful, especially for children and elders in the neighbourhood. Manoj also noted that the children of the labourers are in danger too, owing to the pollution caused by the unit and has approached the Child Welfare Committee as well.