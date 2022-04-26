In Bengaluru, resident associations, hotels and pubs spar over 24-hour rule

Resident associations have taken exception to the Labour Department’s new rules allowing certain commercial establishments to remain open 24 hours a day, every day.

news Civic

As Bengaluru’s nightlife is slowly inching back to normalcy after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tussle between bars, clubs, pubs, hotels, other commercial establishments and residents, has also returned. In 2021, Karnataka’s Labour Department issued a notice, stating that all commercial establishments that employ 10 or more people could remain open 24/7, on all days of the year, for three years since the notice was issued. Fearing that commercial establishments in the city, especially restaurants, pubs and bars will start working 24/7, Resident Welfare Associations in Bengaluru came together to condemn the Labour Department’s notice.

Resident welfare associations (RWAs) are of the opinion that this move will increase noise pollution, public nuisance and instances of crime. According to Sneha Nandihal, co-founder of the I Change Indiranagar association, the issue was brought to light now as pubs, bars and other establishments have only begun full-fledged operations recently, after two years of lockdowns. “This order wasn’t implemented before because of two reasons — the Police Commissioner had not given permission, and due to COVID-19 restrictions. Hoteliers have begun lobbying for it now [which is why we raised the issue]. We wanted to convey our objections so that it reaches everybody,” she said.

In a press release, RWA representatives alleged that commercial establishments being allowed to open 24/7 will cause traffic snarls and inconvenience to the public, as well as “undesirable elements on the streets leading to increase in crime”. Further, the rule would “infringe on two fundamental rights — the right to sleep and the right to life”.

The move, meanwhile, has been welcomed by the owners of commercial establishments — which took a massive hit due to COVID-19.

However, restaurateurs are of the opinion that not much would change even when the rule comes into force. Speaking to TNM, Mukesh Tolani, chapter head of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said that shops selling essentials such as pharmacies, grocery stores etc. would benefit the most from the rule. “It’s not going to be for fine dining or many bars and restaurants, as they would not find keeping open for 24 hours a day viable. You can’t keep the whole facility open with staffing, air conditioning etc for just two tables late at night. It doesn't make commercial sense,” he said. Tolani added that even with the new order being enforced, most bar and restaurant establishments would still choose to close by their usual timings for this reason.

“On weekdays, how many people will be out past 1 am when they have to go to work the next day,” Tolani said, adding that only a few establishments like clubs and certain bars would remain open. “It’s not going to happen that every place is open 24/7, it might happen on just one or two days a week. Considering this, and if the restaurant manages to keep things under check, then I don’t see what the issue could be,” he said.

In their statement, the RWA representatives said that the effects of this rule, if implemented, can have far-reaching consequences for the city, and so questioned how one government department could pass it. “How can the Labour Department alone pass this rule?,” Sneha Nandihal asked.

While the rule is not yet in force, the groups have said they will send petitions to various government offices including that of the Chief Minister, Home Minister, Police Commissioner and the BBMP chief to withdraw it.