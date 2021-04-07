Bengaluru reports over 4,000 cases for the second consecutive day

Bengaluru Police used Section 144(1) to prohibit any gatherings in residential complexes to control the spread of coronavirus.

news Coronavirus

Bengaluru on Wednesday reported 4,991 new cases of COVID-19. The total active COVID-19 cases in the city have risen to 35,789. Karnataka recorded 35 COVID-19 deaths and 25 were from Bengaluru. This is the second consecutive day the city reported such a high number since the sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases began in March. On Tuesday, the city had reported 4,266 cases while 26 among 39 deaths reported in Karnataka were recorded in Bengaluru.

As of April 7, Karnataka has cumulatively vaccinated 48,32,382 lakh people since the nation-wide inoculation drive began on January 16. Meanwhile, the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is trying to expedite the vaccination process in the city looking at the increase in cases.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bengaluru Police used Section 144(1) of Code of Criminal Procedure in Bengaluru in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city. According to the order, operations of amenities like gyms, swimming pools and party halls in residential complexes, within the city limits, has been restricted to curb the spread of COVID-19. Section 144 of CrPC, that stops the assembly of more than five people, has not been invoked yet.

Meanwhile BBMP officials in Mahadevapura, Dasarahalli and West Zones carried out raids on multiple businesses at different locations in their respective zones. The raids were to check if the businesses followed COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, which includes wearing masks and following proper physical distancing. The officers either imposed a penalty on the businesses or enforced closure if they were found to be flouting protocols. Simultaneously, the Karnataka government has directed all the private hospitals in the state to reserve 50% of their beds for COVID-19 patients.

The BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has ordered the zonal health officers to double the numbers of beneficiaries vaccinated in a day after a new cluster was found in the cityâ€™s Chickpet area on April 6. They are also planning an outreach program to set up additional vaccine sites with help of Residentsâ€™ Welfare Associations and in big offices with medical support. The BBMP will also deploy 2,000 more home guards to ensure that safety protocol including wearing masks are being followed by the residents.