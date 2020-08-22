Bengaluru reports over 2,900 coronavirus cases for second day in a row

Bengaluru also reported 2,580 COVID-19 recoveries on Friday.

Bengaluru has reported over 2,900 COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row. On Friday, the city reported 2,948 new patients. The previous day, Bengaluru had recorded 2,912 coronavirus cases, and on Wednesday, 2,804 cases. Between August 15 and August 17 (both days inclusive) the number had stayed below 2,200. However, on August 14, the city had reported its highest single day spike yet – 3,495 cases.

Bengaluru also reported 2,580 recoveries on Friday, highest being among men in the 40 to 49 age group. Twenty-two people succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday, most of them being men in the 60 to 69 age group, and both men and women over the age of 70. Meanwhile, men in the age group of 30 to 39 accounted for a majority of the new patients.

In the last 10 days, the west zone has reported a majority of the new cases in the city (25%). South zone and east zone have reported 16% and 17% each, while Bommanahali has 13% of the patients. RR Nagara and Mahadevapura each accounted for 9% of the cases in the past 10 days while Dasarahalli accounted for 5% of them.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has not updated the containment zone numbers for Friday. On Thursday, there were 16,497 active containment zones here, down 172 from the previous day. According to the last update, the west zone has a majority of active containment zones in the city (over 3,800), followed by south zone (3,046) and east zone (2,670). Further, 57% of the containment zones in the city have returned to normal status while 43% are active.

A total of 1,02,270 people have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Bengaluru till date, of which 21,509 are active. Cumulatively, 40,547 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the city, and 1,102 have died.