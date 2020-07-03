Bengaluru reports 994 new COVID-19 cases in highest single day spike

Karnataka also recorded 21 new deaths due to COVID-19.

Karnataka reported a total of 1,694 new COVID-19 patients on Friday, taking the stateâ€™s tally of active cases to 10,608. The state for the first time, has surpassed 10,000 active cases. Karnataka has so far reported a total of 19,710 cases.

Bengaluru Urban reported 994 new cases on Friday, the highest on a single day. The number of patients currently being treated in the state capital is 6,297. The source of infection in most of these cases are yet to be traced.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the city bus service stated that the total active cases amongst their staff is 36, as of the latest information on Friday evening.

Other districts all reported less than 100 cases each. Ballari and Dakshina Kannada each reported 97 new cases. Kalaburagi reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, and Tumakuru reported 57 patients. Bengaluru Rural for the first time reported a relatively large number of cases for the district, reporting 44 new patients and taking the total active cases in the district to 156.

In Dharwada, 38 new patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while Mysuru reported 35 cases and Mandya 33. Other districts reported cases less than 30 each.

As per the bulletin, 471 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total discharges in the state to 8,805 patients who recovered from the virus. Bengaluru reported the highest number of discharges, at 121.

Karnataka also reported 21 new deaths due to COVID-19. This takes the death toll in Karnataka to 293.

Bengaluru Urban reported 5 deaths. Chikkaballapur and Kalaburagi saw 3 deaths each. Vijayapura reported 2 people succumbing to the virus. Raichuru, Bidar, Davangere, Hassana, and Shivamogga each reported one death.

