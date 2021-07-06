Bengaluru reports 520 new infections, active COVID-19 cases now at 15,395

The city is now behind Pune (16,960) for total active cases, which is the highest in the country.

news Health

The total active COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru fell to 15,395 on July 5 with the city adding only 520 cases in the day. The city is now behind Pune (16,960) for total active cases, which is the highest in the country. At the end of April, Bengaluru had become the city with the highest active COVID-19 caseload in the country, much higher than Pune and other cities at the time. Active cases in the city rose to 2.59 lakh by the end of April and to 3.66 lakh by mid-May before gradually declining over the last six weeks. A total of 3,136 COVID-19 patients were discharged in Bengaluru on Monday, far outnumbering the new COVID-19 cases at 520. Out of 2,848 new cases reported in Karnataka on Monday, 520 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 3,136 discharges and only 7 deaths, the Health Department said in a bulletin.

In total, Bengaluru has reported over 12 lakh COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic so far with 11.85 lakh people discharged. While the statewide positivity rate stood at 1.94%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.35%. Out of 67 deaths reported on Monday, 12 were from Dakshina Kannada, Ballari (9), Bengaluru Urban (7), Mysuru (6), followed by others. The total number of active cases in the state is 41,996. Meanwhile, 2.97 lakh people, including 1.28 lakh above 45 years and 1.61 lakh in the 18-44 age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 2.40 crore beneficiaries, including senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the daily health bulletin by the state Health Department.