Bengaluru reports 503 new cases, contacts of all patients not known yet

Karnataka reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths, taking the state’s death toll to 246.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Karnataka reported 947 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday according to the state health bulletin taking the total number of cases in the state to 15,242. More than half of the new cases reported in the state came from Bengaluru city.

With 235 discharges across the state and 20 more deaths, the number of active patients undergoing treatment across the state stands at 7,074. The statewide COVID-19 death toll as of Tuesday is 246.

In another day of high cases for Bengaluru, 503 new cases were recorded in the capital city Bengaluru. With 10 discharges and four more deaths recorded in the day, the number of active patients in the city stands at 3,916.

For the first time since Saturday, the infection history column in the new case details section of the bulletin has resurfaced. Incidentally, all cases reported in Bengaluru were designated as “contact under tracing,” suggesting that the patients had no known source of infection either by travel history or contact with already infected patients.

Other than Bengaluru, no other district reported more than 100 cases in the state. Ballari (61), Haveri (49) Dakshina Kannada (44), Uttara Kannada (40) and Vijayapura (39) are the other districts which reported more than 30 cases on Sunday.

Shivamogga district reported 22 cases while Bengaluru Rural reported 21 cases.

Dharwad and Bidar reported 17 cases each. Hassan reported 16, while Kalaburagi and Raichuru districts reported 15 cases each. Chikkaballapura (13), Davanagere (12), Ramanagara (12), and Chikkamagaluru (10) were the other districts which reported more than 10 cases.

All other districts reported less than 10 cases for the day.

Patients under critical care

A total of 271 patients in the state suffering from COVID-19 have been admitted to the intensive care units (ICU) of which Bengaluru had 171 patients. Dharwada is treating 17 patients in ICUs, while Kalaburagi has 14 patients who are on ventilator support. Other districts reported less than 10 patients currently in ICUs.

Case fatalities

Among the 20 patients whose deaths were registered on Tuesday, two persons were in their early thirties. Eight of them were 60 years of age or above.

One 31-year-old woman in Ballari who had diabetes and complained of breathlessness and another 32-year-old man in Belagavi who had Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) succumbed to the disease. A 36-year-old man in Mysuru who was diagnosed with Influenza-like Illness (ILI) was also among the 20 deceased. Other than a 44-year-old man from Kolar and a 45-year-old man from Bengaluru, both of whom were diagnosed with SARI, the rest were all either 50 years of age or above.