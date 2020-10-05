Bengaluru reports 4340 new COVID-19 cases, city has 54,929 active patients

Cumulatively, the city has reported 2,50,040 infections, 3,067 deaths, 1,92,043 discharges and 54,929 active cases.

Bengaluru reported 4,340 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the most number of cases being reported from Yelahanka and Bengaluru West, with both reporting 16% of all cases. Bengaluru still has 16 containment zones, a figure that has remained unchanged for a few days.

On Sunday, after Yelahanka and Bengaluru West, Bengaluru East reported 15% of all cases, Bengaluru South at 14%, Bommanahalli at 13%, RR Nagara and Mahadevapura at 11% each, and Dasarahalli at 4%.

The most number of cases in Bengaluru were reported in the 30-39 age group. 2,681 were reported to have recovered on Sunday.

Bengaluru has a positivity rate of 13.76%. Cumulatively, the city has reported 2,50,040 infections, 3,067 deaths, 1,92,043 discharges including 2,681 on Sunday and 54,929 active cases.

According to the state health departmentâ€™s bulletin, a 17-year-old boy from Bengaluru Urban succumbed to COVID. There were two people in their twenties, three in their thirties and seven in their forties who succumbed to the coronavirus.

Most of those who died of coronavirus had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness or the Influenza Like Illness.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 10,145 fresh coronavirus cases, third such occurrence in a week where the single-day infections exceeded the 10,000-mark. However, the fatalities plummeted significantly to 67 â€” from three digits to two digits.

The spike in cases on Sunday was led by Bengaluru Urban with 4,340 fresh cases and 22 deaths.

According to the health bulletin, Mysuru also saw a significant jump in COVID cases with 1,037 infections and 12 deaths.

The department said 307 cases were reported in Hassan, followed by Ballari (304), Dakshina Kannada (293), Shivamogga (279), Bengaluru Rural (274), Tumakuru (245), Mandya (233), Udupi (231), Belagavi (224) and Chikkamagaluru (227).

COVID-19 cases were reported from other districts including Bagalkote, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi and Kodagu.

The bulletin showed that five deaths occurred in Koppal, followed by four each in Shivamogga and Kodagu, three each in Ballari, Hassan and Tumakuru and two each in Mandya, Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada.

One fatality each was reported in Bagalkote, Chamarajanagara, Dharwad, Haveri and Vijayapura.

The department said as on Sunday that over 2.1 lakh people were home quarantined in the last one week whereas in the past 14 days, 4.89 lakh primary contacts and 4.34 lakh secondary contacts were traced.

With inputs from PTI