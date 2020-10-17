Bengaluru reports 3441 new COVID-19 cases, 3021 recoveries

The positivity rate for the day was 7.12%, better than the average positive rate of the state over the last 7 days which is at 9.3% and the cumulative positivity rate of 12%.

Bengaluru reported 3,441 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. With a total of 3,021 people discharged following their recovery, the total number of active cases in the city stands at 65,664. With 24 new deaths, the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 reached 3,486.

Across the state, the daily cases rose by 7,542 for the day, while 8,580 persons were discharged, 1,12,427 patients are currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus in the state.

A total of 73 new deaths were reported in Karnataka in 24 hours. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 10,356.

Among the 84 deaths, 12 patients did not have any known comorbidities;13 of those who were reported dead on Friday were of below the age of 60 years. Most of the deceased patients had hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney diseases.

Among the active patients undergoing treatment in the state, a total of 946 persons are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU). Among these, 359 are from Bengaluru while Dharwad has 80 patients in ICU. Only Ballari (75), Chamrajanagara (43) and Kalaburagi (34) have more than 30 patients undergoing treatment in ICU in the rest of the state.

Mysuru (404), Bengaluru Rural (345), Belagavi (289), Chikkaballapura (270), Dakshina Kannada (220), Mandya (246) were the other districts that reported more than 200 cases for the day.

The media bulletin on Thursday evening said that a total of 1,05,891 tests were conducted in 24 hours, of which 77, 930 were tested through RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction), CB-NAAT and TrueNat test kits while 27,961 antigen tests were conducted.

With this, the positivity rate for the day was 7.12%, better than the average positive rate of the state over the last 7 days which is at 9.3% and the cumulative positivity rate of 12%.