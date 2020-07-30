Bengaluru reports 2,270 new cases of COVID-19, Karnataka's tally rises to 1.12 lakh

At present, 36,224 patients are under treatment for the coronavirus in Bengaluru.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

For yet another day, Karnataka reported more than 5,000 cases of COVID-19, taking the stateâ€™s total tally of active cases to a new high of 67,448 cases. There have been 1,12,504 cases reported in the state so far. Out of the 5,503 new cases reported in the state on Wednesday, Bengaluru reported 2,270. With this, the total reported cases of coronavirus in the city rose to 51,091. At present, 36,224 patients are under treatment for the coronavirus in Bengaluru.

Other districts have also reported a spike in the number of new cases. Ballari reported 338 new cases while Balagavi reported 279. Davangere reported 225 cases, followed by Dakshina Kannada at 208 and Mysuru at 200.

Among the districts that reported more than 100 cases, Dharwad reported 175, followed by Udupi at 173. Kalaburagi reported a dip in new cases with 168 people testing positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, while Shivamogga reported 131 cases. Tumakuru reported 128 cases and Yadgiri reported a total of 114 new cases.

There were 92 deaths reported in the state on Thursday, taking the total death toll of coronavirus in Karnataka to 2,147. Out of the 92 latest deaths, 30 took place in Bengaluru. Kalaburagi reported 10 deaths, while Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad reported seven deaths each. Meanwhile, Mysuru reported five deaths in the district.

There are currently 639 patients who are battling COVID-19 in intensive care units (ICUs) in various parts of the state. The most patients on ventilators were reported in Bengaluru, at 352. Dharwad reported that the district has 40 patients on the ventilator.

Meanwhile, the state reported that 2,397 people recovered from the coronavirus on Thursday, and have been discharged. This takes the total number of recoveries in the state to 42,901. The most discharges have taken place in Bengaluru at 1,118. Dharwad reported 180 discharges and Mysuru reported 134 discharges.

When it comes to the number of tests which are undertaken by the state, the Karnataka government reported that 32,990 tests were conducted in a 24-hour period, of which 16,995 were rapid antigen detection tests and 15,995 were reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests. So far, the government has undertaken 12,75,761 COVID-19 tests, according to the latest figures.