Bengaluru reports 2267 new cases, active cases in state cross 50,000

Karnataka has reported a total of 85,870 COVID-19 cases till date.

Karnataka has reported 5,007 new cases of coronavirus, as per the latest health bulletin issued by the Karnataka Health Ministry on Friday. This takes the total number of active cases in the state over 50,000. There are currently 52,791 active cases in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, 31,347 people have recovered so far. Karnataka reported a total of 85,870 COVID-19 cases till date.

Most of the new cases were reported in Bengaluru, with 2,267 new cases in Karnatakaâ€™s capital city on Friday. This takes the total number of active cases in the city to 30,561. Mysuru reported 281 new cases, while other districts all reported less than 200 new cases. Udupi reported 190 new cases, Bagalakote 184, Dakshina Kannada 180, Dharwad 174, Kalaburagi 159, Vijayapura 158, and Ballari 136 on Friday. Hassana has seen a sharp increase in cases in the district, with 118 new cases, taking the number of total active cases to 621 in the district.

The Opposition has alleged that the state government has invested too much energy in fighting the pandemic in the capital city, and has not invested its attention to the rest of the state.

On Friday, there were 2037 discharges in the state, with Bengaluru reporting the highest discharges in the state with 746, taking the total recovered patients in the city to 10,072. Dakshina Kannada reported 239 discharges, and Bidar reported 150.

The state reported that there were 110 new deaths in the state, taking the total deaths reported in the state to 1724. The most deaths were reported in Bengaluru, with 50 deaths. Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada reported 6 deaths, while Dharwada, Kalaburagi and Tumakuru each reported 5 deaths in the district.

The state reported that there were a total of 611 people who have been admitted to the ICU with COVID across the state. The most patients were in Bengaluru, with 362 patients, while Kalaburagi reported 29 patients and Dharwada reported 23 patients. Other districts reported that less than 20 people were on the ventilator.

Meanwhile, the state reported that 29,819 tests were conducted on July 24, with 7,411 Rapid antigen detection tests and 22,408 RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) completed.