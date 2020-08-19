Bengaluru reports 2242 new COVID-19 cases, 49 fatalities

The day also saw recoveries overtaking the number of new positive cases statewide, with 8,387 patients getting discharged.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 7,665 new cases of COVID-19, of which 2,242 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. Statewide, 139 related fatalities were recorded for the day, while for Bengaluru alone it was 49. This took the total number of infections to 2,40,948 and death toll to 4,201 in the whole state.

As of August 18 evening, cumulatively 2,40,948 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 4,201 deaths and 1,56,949 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Of 79,782 active cases, 79,085 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 697 are in ICU.

The bulletin said 49 out of 139 deaths reported on Tuesday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dharwad (10), Ballari and Dakshina Kannada (9), Bidar (8), Belagavi and Hassan (7), Mysuru (6), Raichur and Tumkur (4), Bengaluru Rural, Haveri, Shivamogga, Vijayapura and Yadgir (3), Gadag, Kalaburagi and Mandya (2), and Bagalkote, Chamarajanagara, Davangere, Koppal and Uttara Kannada (1).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,242, Ballari 673, Udupi 421, Belagavi 395, Mysuru 357, Davangere 332, followed by other districts.

Bengaluru Urban tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 94,106 infections, followed by the districts of Ballari 15,180 and Mysuru 11,489.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 59,492 discharges, followed by Ballari 9,054 and Kalaburagi 7,131.

A total of 21,34,174 samples were tested so far, of which 59,088 were tested on Tuesday alone.

Among the samples tested today, 28,867 were rapid antigen tests.