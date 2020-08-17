Bengaluru reports 2131 new COVID-19 cases and 49 fatalities on Sunday

Karnataka has 81,512 active cases as of Sunday.

Over 7,000 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in Karnataka, taking the total tally of cases reported in the state to 2.27 lakh, and the death toll to 3,947 on Sunday. Karnataka has also reported that 124 people succumbed to the virus on Sunday, taking the total fatalities to 3947.

The state's total coronavirus cases rose to 2,26,966 with 7,040 new cases of coronavirus being reported in the state on Sunday, while 6,680 people were discharged, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,41,491.

The active cases now stands at 81,512, including 692 people who are being treated in the intensive care units (ICUs) in different hospitals, the department said in the health bulletin on Sunday evening.

The fresh spike in cases and deaths on Sunday was led by Bengaluru Urban district, which recorded 2,131 fresh infections and 49 fatalities. The city has so far reported 89,811 coronavirus cases and 1,444 deaths due to it, with 34,584 people currently under treatment for coronavirus.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 620, followed by Belagavi (478) Ballari (381) Kalaburagi (285) and Dharwad (268) with higher counts. Similarly, Mysuru reported ten deaths and was followed by Ballari with nine fatalities. Dakshina Kannada district meanwhile reported seven new deaths in the district.

While a majority of those who died were aged above 50, there were also a 16-year old and two each in the 20s, 30s and 40s who succumbed to the infection.

As on Sunday, a total of 3.5 lakh people were under home quarantine, the statement added.

According to the testing data released by the health department, 18,352 rapid antigen tests were conducted, with 25,274 RT PCR tests undertaken on Sunday. This takes the total tests undertaken by the state on Sunday to 43,626 tests for coronavirus. The department does not share data regarding the tests per million conducted.