Bengaluru reports 2126 new COVID-19 cases, 1468 patients discharged

A total of 34,877 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru city accounted for the highest numbers of fresh COVID-19 cases among all of Karnataka districts for yet another day, as 2,126 patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. On the same day, the city saw 1,468 patients getting discharged following their recovery from the disease. A total of 34,877 patients are undergoing treatment for the disease in the city.

Statewide, Karnataka reported 5,938 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 2,77,814, while the death toll reached 4,683 with 68 fatalities in a single day. The day also saw 4,996 people getting discharged.

As on August 23 evening, cumulatively 2,77,814 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 4,683 deaths and 1,89,564 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Of 83,551 active cases, 82,764 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 787 are in the Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Seven out of the 68 deaths reported on Sunday were from Ballari, followed by five each in Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Koppal and Tumakuru, four each in Haveri, Shivamogga and Vijayapura, and three each in Chitradurga, Dharwad and Hassan.

Deaths were also reported from Belagavi, Chikkaballapura, Davangrere, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Mandya, Raichur, Udupi (two each) as well as Bagalkote, Chamarajanagara, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir (one each).

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,126 of the fresh cases reported, followed by Ballari (406), Davangere (265), Koppal (256), Shivamogga (246), Kalaburagi (203), the bulletin said.

Bengaluru urban district topped the list of total positive cases, with a total of 1,07,875 infections, followed by Ballari 17,679 and Mysuru 12,396.

Among the discharges too, Bengaluru urban was on top with 71,329 discharges, followed by Ballari at 11,302 and Kalaburagi at 8,128.

A total of 24,13,951 samples have been tested so far, out of which 40,848 were tested on Sunday alone. Among the samples tested on Sunday, 11,071 were Rapid Antigen Tests while rest were RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) tests.