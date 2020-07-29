Bengaluru reports 1898 new cases, death toll in state crosses 2000

This takes the total active cases in Karnataka to 64,434 cases, and the total reported cases so far to 1,07,001 cases.

The Karnataka state health department reported 5,536 new cases of coronavirus in the state, out of which 1,898 have been from Bengaluru city alone. This takes the total active cases in the state to 64,434 cases, and the total reported cases in the state to 1,07,001 cases.

Meanwhile, among other districts, Ballari reported 452 new cases, while Kalaburagi saw 283 more people testing positive. Kalaburagi reported 283 cases, Balagavi reported 228, Mysuru reported 220 new cases in the district. Kolara has been seeing an increase in cases with 174 new cases in the district. Dakshina Kannada and Dharwada reported 173 new cases each, while Vijayapura 153 new cases. Other districts reported that there were less than 150 new cases each.

The state has also reported that there were 2,819 discharges from the state on Tuesday. This takes the total recoveries in the state so far to 40,504 cases. Bengaluru reported the most number of discharges with 572 discharges, followed by Ballari with 529 people who were discharged. Vijayapura reported that 201 people have recovered, Dakshina Kannada reported 200 recoveries and Chikkaballapur reported that 152 patients were discharged.

A total of 102 people succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total death toll in Karnataka to COVID-19 to 2,055 deaths. Bengaluru reported that there were 40 deaths reported in the city on this day, while Mysuru reported 8 deaths, Udupi 7 deaths, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Dharwad each reported 6 deaths. Hassan reported five deaths.

Karnataka reported that there are currently 612 patients who are admitted to the ICU (intensive care unit). Bengaluru reported the most people in the ICU, with 331 people on ventilators. Dharwad reported the second-highest, with 34 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, the state reported that the testing data to be as follows: 16,340 rapid antigen detection tests were conducted, and 21,380 RT-PCR tests were conducted on this date. This means that 37,720 tests were conducted across the state.