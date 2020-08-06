Bengaluru reports 1848 new COVID-19 cases, 3083 patients recovered

In Karnataka, while 5,407 persons were discharged following recovery, 74,958 patients are currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

Bengaluru reported 1,848 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. With a total of 3,083 people discharged following their recovery, the total number of active cases in the city stands at 30,960. The city reported 28 new deaths. With this, the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 went up to 1,163 in Bengaluru.Statewide daily cases rose by 5,619. While 5,407 persons were discharged following recovery, 73,958 patients are currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus in the state.

Other districts reported more than 100 cases on Wednesday: Ballari (631), Belagavi (293), Mysuru (261), Davanagere (224), Dharwad (199), Kalaburagi (197), Udupi (173), Koppal (154), Dakshina Kannada (149), Bagalkote (149), Hassan (137), Chikkaballapura (129), Uttara Kannada (125), Mandya (123) and Bengaluru Rural (110).

A total of 100 new deaths were reported in Karnataka in 24 hours. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 2,804.

Among the deaths, 11 patients did not have illnesses, including severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) or influenza-like illness (ILI) patients. A total of 29 victims were below the age of 60 years. Twenty-five patients who died due to COVID-19 did not have any comorbidity. Most of the deceased patients had hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney diseases.

Among the active patients undergoing treatment in the state, a total of 620 persons are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU). Among these, 337 are from Bengaluru while Dharwad has 39 patients in ICU. Kalaburagi and Hassan (21 each) have more than 20 patients undergoing treatment in ICU.

The media bulletin on Wednesday evening said that a total of 38,095 tests were conducted in 24 hours, of which 17,607 were tested through RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction), CB-NAAT and TrueNat test kits while 20,488 antigen tests were conducted.