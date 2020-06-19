Bengaluru reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

While 230 patients have recovered, 5,210 are currently under treatment in Karnataka.

A total of 337 new patients in Karnataka have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. Of this, 138 are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the state crossed the 8,000-mark and went up to 8,281. A total of 230 patients have recovered. Among the 5,210 patients who are currently under treatment in the state, 72 patients are being treated in the intensive care units or are on ventilator support.

With 138 new cases, Bengaluru has emerged as the worst-affected district, which has recorded 982 positive cases so far. A total of 531 patients are under treatment.

Bengaluru is followed by Kalaburagi with 52 new cases and Ballari with another 37 cases. Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Devanagaere and Bidar districts have reported 13, 12, 11 and 10 new cases respectively. All other districts in the state reported less than seven cases.

Among the 337 news cases on Friday, 104 were those who returned from other countries and states. Until recently, foreign and other state returnees were among the major chunk of the daily load of cases.

The cases in Bengaluru

Among the 138 cases in Bengaluru city, 28 patients are contacts of already infected patients. Nine were interstate returnees.

A high number of patients are those with influenza-like illness (ILI), followed by 33 persons with no relevant travel or contact history. There are 30 patients suffering from severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). Four are patients with interdistrict travel history.

So, 101 patients who reported positive on Friday do not have any relevant out of state travel or contact history.

In total, Bengaluru has recorded 982 positive cases so far, of which 531 patients are under treatment.

10 new fatalities

Ten new COVID-19 deaths were also reported across the state on Friday, with eight from Bengaluru city. A 45-year-old man from Bidar is the youngest among the deceased. He was brought dead to the hospital on June 11 after he complained of SARI, fever and breathlessness.

Among the deaths reported from Bengaluru, three were below 60 years. Two men â€” 50 and 58 years old â€” succumbed to the disease after being diagnosed with SARI. Another 54-year-old man died on the same day he was admitted to the hospital after complaining of fever and cough.