Bengaluru reports 1,373 COVID-19 cases in a single day, highest so far

The state government has set up a COVID-19 Care Centre at BIEC with 10,000-bed capacity.

As many as 1,373 new patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bengaluru on Thursday, making it the highest number of cases in a single day so far. Karnataka reported 2,282 new patients with COVID-19 on Thursday, of which over half of them were from Bengaluru city. The total number of patients currently lodged in isolation facilities, including COVID-19 Hospitals and Care Centres, now stands at 17,782.

“A centralised bed allocation system is already in place and a helpline is also established. People must not lose hope and I appeal to the citizens to cooperate with us,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.

The state reported 17 new deaths due to the disease: seven in Dharwad, two each in Mysuru, Hassan and Kalaburagi, and one each in Raichur, Uttara Kannada and Tumakuru.

Of the 2,282 patients who tested positive on Thursday, 281 suffer from Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), while 32 of them have Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

As many as 457 patients are currently in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), of which 292 are in hospitals across Bengaluru.

957 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the state’s total number of patients who recovered to 12,833.

20,028 samples were tested on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested to 7,70,209.

New COVID-19 Care Centre at BIEC

With the increasing number of cases in Bengaluru, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday inaugurated the COVID-19 Care Centre set up at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) and inspected the facilities. It has a capacity of 10,100 beds.

“For every 100 patients, one doctor, two nurses, one support staff member, one housekeeping staff member and two BBMP marshals will be deployed. 2,200 staff members including doctors, nurses, support staff, housekeeping staff, BBMP marshals and police will be deputed,” Chief Minister Yediyurappa said.

The patients will be provided with food, recreation facilities such as TV, carrom boards, chess boards, etc.

Safety kits for the staff will be provided, especially for those monitoring the patients. In addition, a control room will be established to monitor them round-the-clock. BIEC will tie up with nearby hospitals.

“Laundry facilities will be provided to wash the blankets and bedsheets of the patients. Segregation and disposal of waste will be done systematically. The Centre will take care of people who are asymptomatic and persons who are mildly-infected. This system is established to enhance availability of beds and treatment in hospitals for those who are in critical condition,” Yediyurappa added.