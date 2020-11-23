Bengaluru reports 1039 new COVID-19 cases, most from Yelahanka and west zone

There are only two containment zones in Bengaluru, both of which are in Mahadevapura area.

Bengaluru on Sunday reported 1039 cases of COVID-19, contributing to more than 50% of the day's infections and fatalities reported across the state. Bengaluru also reported 10 deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday. Till date, the city has reported 3,63,665 infections, 4,068 deaths, 3,41,424 discharges, including 669 on Sunday, and 18,172 active cases.

Of the new cases reported in Bengaluru in the past 24 hours, Yelahanka and west zone reported 16% of the cases, east reported 15%, south reported 14%, Bommanahalli reported 3%, RR Nagar and Mahadevapura 11% each and Dasarahalli 4%. There are only two containment zones in Bengaluru, both of which are in Mahadevapura area.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,704 fresh infections and 17 deaths due to the novel coronavirus taking the total cases and fatalities to 8,73,046 and 11,654 respectively, the health department said.

Other than Bengaluru, the rest of the districts in the state showed a decline in the fatalities. There were zero deaths in 26 districts while one fatality each was reported in three others. The total infections comprise 8,36,505 discharges cumulatively (1,537 on Sunday) and 24,868 total active cases including 470 in the intensive care unit, a bulletin issued by the department said.

According to the health bulletin, 100 infections were reported in Mysuru, 46 in Dakshina Kannada, 44 in Hassan, 41 in Bengaluru Rural and 32 each in Mandya, Belagavi and Raichur.

There were as many as 1.27 lakh tests done on Sunday including 1.06 lakh using the RT-PCR and other methods taking the total examinations done so far to 1.02 crore, the department added.

Emphasising that safety comes first, the Karnataka Health Minister on Sunday said that degree colleges in the state will be shut if COVID-19 cases rise. This statement came in the wake of a tepid response from students to attending classes after colleges reopened.

