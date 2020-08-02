Bengaluru reported highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in a day at 1683

While Karnataka reported 5,172 new cases of coronavirus in the state, 1,852 are in Bengaluru.

news Coronavirus

Karnataka reported another day of more than 5,000 new cases in 24 hours. However, on the bright side, the state has reported the highest number of recoveries in a single day. A total of 53,678 patients in Karnataka recovered and have been discharged so far, with 3,860 patients being discharged on Saturday evening. Bengaluru reported the highest number of recoveries, with 1,683 discharges. Ballari district reported the second-highest number of discharges, at 408.

The state reported 5,172 new cases on Saturday, taking the total cases in the state to 1,29,287. The current active cases in the state stand at 73,219 cases.

Bengaluru reported the highest spike in the state on Saturday, with 1,852 cases of coronavirus. This takes the total cases in the city to 57,396 cases. Other districts reported more than 200 cases in 24 hours: Mysuru reported 365 new cases, while Ballari reported 269 cases. Kalaburagi and Belagavi both reported 219 new cases of coronavirus.

Districts that reported more than 100 cases include: Dharwada (184), Hassana (146), Dakshina Kannada (139), Udupi (136 new) cases, Bagalkote (134), Vijayapura (129), Shivamogga (119), Raichuru (109), Davangere (108), and Koppala (107).

A total of 98 persons succumbed to the disease in Karnataka, as on Saturday, taking the total deaths in the state to 2,412. Bengaluru reported the most number of deaths due to COVID-19, with 27 deaths. Mysuru reported nine deaths, while Dakshina Kannada and Dharwada districts reported eight deaths each. In Kalaburagi, five patients died due to COVID-19.

A total of 602 patients are in the intensive care units (ICU) across the state. Out of this, 338 patients are in the ICUs across Bengaluru urban district.

Karnataka reported that 34,760 tests were conducted on this date, with 21,075 being rapid antigen tests and 13,685 being RT-PCR tests.