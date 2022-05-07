Bengaluru records nine COVID-19 containment zones as cases go up

The BBMP attributed the increase in COVID-19 containment zones to more stringent contact tracing and testing measures, and said that most of the cases detected were asymptomatic.

For the first time in months, COVID-19 containment zones were reported again in Bengaluru this week. The COVID-19 war room reported that there were three active containment zones on May 2, before the number increased to eight zones on May 4 and nine zones on May 5. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) attributed the increase in COVID-19 containment zones in the city to more stringent contact tracing and testing measures. The COVID-19 war room's reports show that testing numbers went up from 2645 tests on May 2 to 6588 tests on May 4.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 149 cases on Friday, May 6, a majority of the 181 cases recorded in Karnataka on that day. The COVID-19 war room report shows that a higher number of cases were reported in Bellandur ward, followed by Hagadur, Doddanekkundi and Varthuru wards. BBMPâ€™s Special Commissioner (Health) KV Thrilokchandra told The Hindu that the high number of cases in these wards was linked to the travel history of the patients. He also said that most of the cases detected were asymptomatic.

Apart from reiterating the mask rule in the state, the Karnataka Health Department has also issued guidelines for international travellers coming into the state. Surveillance measures for those arriving from Japan and Thailand include RT-PCR tests for symptomatic cases at the airport testing laboratory. Health Department advisories have also taken cognisance of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in China, Australia, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, New Zealand, Russia and South Korea. Of the eight countries, direct flight services to Bengaluru are available only from Japan and Thailand.

Karnataka has recorded a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases from the beginning of this month, with the state recording 101 cases (May 1), 111 cases (May 2), 103 cases (May 3), 148 cases (May 4), 191 cases (May 5) and 181 cases (May 6) in the past few days. The seven-day average number of cases has steadily gone up from 113 on May 1 to 138 on May 6.