Bengaluru records 4217 COVID-19 cases on Sunday in highest single-day spike

With this, the city now has 44,274 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban district reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic with 4,217 cases reported on Sunday. Karnataka's COVID-19 tally shot up to 5,75,566, after 9,543 cases were reported across the state on the same day.

This includes 1,04,724 cases which are currently active. The death toll also increased to 8,582 so far with 79 more succumbing to the infection in a 24-hour period.

Bengaluru registered 4,217 fresh cases, taking its tally to 2,20,847, including 44,274 active cases, while 1,73,736 were discharged so far, with 3,306 over the last 24 hours. The capital city registered 15 of the 79 fresh deaths, followed by Ballari at nine, while the rest were scattered over 20 other districts.

Most of the dead had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru district accounted for most number of new cases at 952 followed by Dakshina Kannada at 460, Hassan at 408, Udupi at 320, Ballari at 310 and others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of districts in positive cases with 2,20,847 infections, followed by Mysuru at 33,300 and Ballari at 30,943. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops with a total of 1,73,736 discharges, followed by Ballari at 26,560 and Mysuru at 26,101.

A total of 45,86,780 samples have been tested so far, out of which 67,857 were tested on Sunday alone. Of the 835 patients in the intensive care units (ICU), 264 are in Bengaluru Urban district hospitals, while 93 are in Dharwad, 80 are in Ballari, 62 are in Hassan and 47 are in Kalaburagi.