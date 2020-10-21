Bengaluru records 2821 new COVID-19 cases and 2798 recoveries

Most of the deceased are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Karnataka has reported 6,297 new COVID-19 cases and 66 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 7,76,901 and the death toll to 10,608, the Health department said on Tuesday.

8,500 patients got discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours. Out of the 6,297 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 2,821 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of October 20 evening, cumulatively 7,76,901 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 10,608 deaths and 6,62,329 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 1,03,945 active cases, 1,03,004 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 941 are in ICU.

As many as 36 of the 66 deaths reported on Tuesday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada and Kolar (4), Chmarajanagara (3), Bengaluru Rural, Hassan, Haveri, Mysuru and Shivamogga (2), and Bagalkote, Ballari, Dharwad, Raichur, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura (1).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,821, followed by Mysuru (451), Tumakuru (327), Bengaluru Rural (319), Davangere (206), Ballari (188), Uttara Kannada (180), Chikkaballapura (166) and Dakshina Kannada (146), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,12,842, followed by Mysuru (45,644) and Ballari (36,076). Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops with 2,798 new discharges and a total of 2,44,740 discharges, followed by Mysuru (38,739) and Ballari (33,606).

Over 68,44,594 samples have been tested so far, out of which 98,236 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 23,373 among them were rapid antigen tests.

